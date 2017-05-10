IN THE STUDIO:
  • search

nobigdyl. Will Bring Hip-Hop Elitists To A City Near You

Fresh off one of his most creative and successful releases, nobigdyl. is taking his February project Canopy live and bringing its innovative sounds to Phoenix, Los Angeles and maybe even your city as he encourages those interested to contact him at booking@nobigdyl.com to house one of the fall tour dates.

RELATED: ​nobigdyl. Promotes New Single
 
Joining nobigdyl. on The Canopy Tour will be Lawren, indie tribe. label mate Jarry Manna and special guests WHATUPRG and DJ Mykael V. Everybody included on the evening’s bill has released new projects or singles in 2017. 
 
Check out the tour promotional poster below:

You can follow nobigdyl. on twitter or facebook for the latest tour information and updates.

Contact Us

KXOJ Radio
2448 E. 81st Suite 5500
Tulsa, Ok 74137
(918) 492-2660 (office)
(918) 460-KXOJ (studio)
(918) 512-1009 (text)
email: kxoj@kxoj.com

KXOJ on Youtube

kxoj
kxoj
Christian radio station at 94.1FM in Tulsa, OK
  • 368 Posts
  • 1,281 Followers
  • 108 Following