NRT EXCLUSIVE Davis Absolute Drops DUCKWORTH Remixed Cover

David Absolute has flipped Kendrick Lamar’s “DUCKWORTH” track with a strong reminder for individuals to remember that we are seen in Christ’s likeness and resemble “HISWORTH.”

RELATED: Davis Absolute Releases Remix to 2016′ “The Body”

The track drops on the heels of his pair of remixes of “The Body.” Check out the audio for the remix below:



[embedded content]

This exclusive is fresh from Davis Absolute’s #oneverseaday video series, which produced hip-hop covers of “DNA,” “Mask Off,” “Free Smoke” and “Everybody” during the week of March 24-28. The videos are available on his twitter account @davisabsolute, and all of the audio tracks are available on his SoundCloud.



Make sure you check out Davis Absolute’s last EP, Absolutes, available on iTunes here. Stay up on all things related to Davis Absolute’s hip-hop journey through his official site davisabsolute.com.