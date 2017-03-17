NRT EXCLUSIVE Oscar Urbina Releases Details of the ‘MP2 Darkness’ Mixtape

Debuting on April 7 as the second installment of the Molly Pitcher mixtape series, MP2: Darkness promises transparency as the core theme.

Oscar Urbina’s trademark relevance and clarity offers redemption to those lost within their own personal struggles. The 14-track free mixtape acts as an extension of the July 2016 project, continuing to expose common struggles like depression, faith, purity and family matters. The title honors Molly Pitcher (Mary Ludwig), who became a historic icon simply by providing pitchers of water to soldiers during the American Revolution, allowing them to escape heat exhaustion and ultimately death.



The featured cover art for the mixtape (shown below) is basic, yet profound. The depiction of Oscar’s portrait surrounded in complete darkness while gazing towards the heavens invites various interpretations. An ideal fit for the project’s title, listeners across all walks of life will be able to relate, prompting curiosity about the project’s content



The handwritten track list above displays one prevalent theme: raw lyricism. Mogli the Iceburg from the indie tribe. collective offers the only rap feature. The other three features are vocalists serving solely to reinforce each track’s symbolism. Otherwise, Urbina’s raw delivery stands alone, exposing who he is as an artist, an individual, a teacher and a servant of Christ Jesus.



The first single, “Teacher Chronicles,” was released March 7, uncovering the broken educational system along with the difficulty teachers face when attempting to inspire and educate through the red tape politics of the profession. Encouragement from teachers nationwide has already provided encouraging feedback praising the efforts of Urbina in the classroom and on the faith-driven hip-hop platform.



You can follow Oscar Urbina on twitter here or on instagram here for further updates as MP2: Darkness approaches.