NRT EXCLUSIVE Out Of The Dust Premieres Music Video for ‘All That I’m Made For’

In a series of video premieres with NewReleaseToday over the next five weeks, husband-and-wife duo Out of the Dust will be releasing brand new music videos for “All That I’m Made For,” “You Pursue,” “Your Will,” “Make Us Whole” and “How Deep The Father’s Love For Us,” all songs from the couple’s debut self-titled album available now (get it on iTunes here).

Talking about the heart behind this week’s video for “All That I’m Made For,” Chris and Stephanie Teague said this: “God doesn’t make bad people good, he makes dead people come to life. Many of us Christians have been saved from sin and death, but don’t feel fully alive quite yet. We know there has to be more out there, but we continue to want the same things and live the same lives as our unbelieving neighbors.”



[embedded content]

“This song was written like a spiritual alarm clock. We plead for God to wake us up and show us the fullness of life that He offers. Our days are filled with distractions and little “g” gods, but there is a narrow gate that leads to life. This is a song begging to be lead there,” the duo shares.

For more information on Out Of The Dust, find them on Facebook by clicking here and make sure to check back next Friday, May 19th, to be the first to watch the new music video for “You Pursue.”