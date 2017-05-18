NRT EXCLUSIVE Out of the Dust Premieres Music Video for ‘You Pursue’

In the second week of a series of video premieres with NewReleaseToday, today husband-and-wife duo Out of the Dust is releasing the live acoustic music video for “You Pursue” from the couple’s debut self-titled album available now (get it on iTunes here). See last week’s premiere for “All That I’d Made For” here and stay tuned in the upcoming weeks for videos for “Your Will,” “Make Us Whole” and “How Deep The Father’s Love For Us.”

Talking about the heart behind “You Pursue,” Chris and Stephanie Teague said this: “Imagine for a second that there’s a man who marries a prostitute. Imagine that she is unfaithful to him and runs to other lovers over and over again. Now… imagine that you are the prostitute and God is the husband who relentlessly pursues and loves you regardless of your unfaithfulness.



[embedded content]



Scripture paints a similar picture in the book of Hosea. Though this Old Testament story is a metaphor for Israel, we need only a glance at our own lives to see that this unflattering symbol is true of us, too. And yet, God not only puts up with it, He actively pursues us and even chases us down. Our own marriage would have never found redemption after divorce if it weren’t for God’s fierce, protective love,” the duo shares.

For more information on Out Of The Dust, find them on Facebook by clicking here and make sure to check back next Thursday, May 25th, to be the first to watch the new music video for "Your Will."