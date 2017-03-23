NRT EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE Ryan Wesley Smith Announces New Show, Debuts First Episode

Today YouTuber and music personality Ryan Wesley Smith announced his new show Activate with Ryan Wesley Smith. He is debuting the show’s first episode, which features an in-depth interview with Dove Award winning artist Jordan Feliz, exclusively with NewReleaseToday. The premiere of episode one is available below.

In the interview, the two discuss topics such as new music, a powerful story recounting Jordan’s move to Nashville, and the success of The River, his 2016 release that reached #4 on the Billboard Christian chart. “Last year was my first year of touring as a solo-artist, and after The River came out to radio, everything kinda just went to 150 million miles per hour” Feliz said during the interview.



Ryan has been a long-time music fan and rising voice in Contemporary Christian music, carrying partnerships with Capitol Records, the K-LOVE Fan Awards, and more. “I love music and what it can do in our lives. The heart behind Activate with Ryan Wesley Smith is to unpack the robust stories and songs these artists are telling through music, and share them with my fans.”

Activate with Ryan Wesley Smith is distributed digitally through iTunes, iHeartRadio and more, being shared via Smith’s fanbase of 250,000 on social media. The show is sponsored by and recorded on-location at Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant, a world-famous restaurant with locations in Nashville, Franklin and Chattanooga.

“We’re so excited to be part of Activate with Ryan Wesley Smith!” says Rachel Layton, marketing director of A Marshall Family Foods, the parent company of Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant. “The mission is a great fit for our brand and the innovative approach Ryan uses is exactly the type of project we love to be a part of!”

Check out the interview on Soundcloud here, iTunes here, and keep up with Ryan via his social media here and his website here.