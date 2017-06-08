NRT EXCLUSIVE VIDEO Out of the Dust Premieres Music Video for ‘How Deep the Father’s Love for Us’

In the final week of a five-week series of video premieres with NewReleaseToday, today husband-and-wife duo Out of the Dust is releasing the music video for “How Deep The Father’s Love For Us” from the couple’s debut self-titled album available now (get it on iTunes here). Check out the previous video premieres for “All That I’d Made For” (here), “You Pursue” (here), “Your Will” (here) and “Make Us Whole” (here).

Talking about the heart behind “How Deep The Father’s Love For Us,” Chris and Stephanie Teague said this “The love of God is boundless and immeasurable. Lifetimes have been spent probing the depths of love that He displayed on the cross, and our best understanding still falls flat. A Creator who would die to save his[…]