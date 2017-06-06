NRT EXCLUSIVE VIDEO Out of the Dust Premieres Music Video for ‘Make Us Whole’

In the fourth week of a series of video premieres with NewReleaseToday, today husband-and-wife duo Out of the Dust is releasing the music video for “Make Us Whole” from the couple’s debut self-titled album available now (get it on iTunes here). See the previous video premieres for “All That I’d Made For” (here), “You Pursue” (here), “Your Will” (here) and stay tuned next week for the video for “How Deep The Father’s Love For Us.”

Talking about the heart behind “Make Us Whole,” Chris and Stephanie Teague said this “Ask any follower of Jesus about the hardest seasons of their life and you’ll find a common theme. They certainly don’t want it again, but they are grateful for the experience. Wait… come again? How can we be[…]