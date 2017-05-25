NRT EXCLUSIVE VIDEO Out of the Dust Premieres Music Video for ‘Your Will’

In the third week of a series of video premieres with NewReleaseToday, today husband-and-wife duo Out of the Dust is releasing the music video for “Your Will” from the couple’s debut self-titled album available now (get it on iTunes here). See the previous video premieres for “All That I’d Made For” (here) and “You Pursue” (here) and stay tuned in the upcoming weeks for videos for “Make Us Whole” and “How Deep The Father’s Love For Us.”

Talking about the heart behind “Your Will,” Chris and Stephanie Teague said this: “Humans have a hard time dealing with the uncertainty. At times we’ll settle for a ‘cheesy’ Christian sentiment or even a half truth if it means we have at least something to hold onto. But what happens when there is no answer or ‘next step?’ What do we do when God seems distant or even worse… silent?”



“This song wrestles with the uncomfortable inevitability of unknowns and unanswered prayers. Sometimes His will is kept hidden from us and we can’t see what to do or believe, but just because God seems silent does not mean He is absent. Our prayers may not always change our circumstances, but they will always change us if we let them,” the duo shares.

For more information on Out Of The Dust, find them on Facebook by clicking here and make sure to check back next Thursday, June 1st, to be the first to watch the new music video for “Make Us Whole.”