NRT EXCLUSIVE VIDEO Out of the Dust Shares Testimony Video

After wrapping up a five-week series of video premieres with NewReleaseToday, today husband-and-wife duo Out of the Dust is sharing a video chronicling their testimony of redemption and healing from a divorce that once left the couple broken and hurting.

“We’re praying the message is going to bring hope to those who need it and point them to the God who redeems,” Chris and Stephanie Teague said about the video, which can be viewed below or by clicking here.

Make sure to check out the previous video premieres for “How Deep The Father’s Love For Us” (here), “All That I’d Made For” (here), “You Pursue” (here), “Your Will” (here) and “Make Us Whole” (here). For more information on[…]