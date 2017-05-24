NRT’s Executive Editor Releases His First Music Video

Pop/worship/contemporary artist MH Eternal–a.k.a. Marcus Hathcock–has released his first-ever music video, giving visuals to the emotional message song, “Evergreen.”

Shot at a forested park over three seasons in Boise, Idaho, Hathcock says the simple yet beautifully conceived project captures the heart of the message of the song.

“This video brilliantly but simply captures the fact that while everything can and will change in this life over time, the most important thing–God’s love and His presence–remain,” he said. “It was so fun seeing this thing come together over the better part of a year, ultimately seeing the little hints of constant in the midst of lots of changes in color and light.”

The video not only is being premiered on NewReleaseToday via social media and the website, but it’s also a homegrown effort within the media outlet. Hathcock is the Executive Editor of NewReleaseToday, and site founder Kevin McNeese developed the concept, while also filming and editing the video.

The song is the final track from MH Eternal’s debut EP, Songs For Tomorrow, available on iTunes, Spotify and wherever else you get music.

