Original Hawk Nelson Lineup Unveils New Band Name

Earlier today, Jason Dunn and his former Hawk Nelson bandmates, Matt Paige and Dave Clark, took over the NewReleaseToday Facebook page to announce the name of their new band, Aid and Effect.

In a heartfelt message to their fans, Dunn said that the idea to reunite came as they reminisced on the 13th anniversary of Hawk Nelson record Letters to the President. The guys talked about the meaning behind the name of the new band, which is about growth. “Aid is because of the healing music can bring, and the effect it can have on our lives,” said Matt in the live stream.

According to an official video teasing the new band name, the reunited group will get back to fun, energetic punk rock with a vision of helping people through music.

Following the announcement, they held a Q&A session with fans, fielding questions about what old HN songs they are most excited to play, what their favorite book of the Bible is and details about new music.



Aid and Effect will begin recording for an album later this fall, with a release date and tour details to be announced. You can watch the live announcement on the NewReleaseToday Facebook page here and follow Aid and Effect on Facebook here for continued updates.