Oscar Urbina Debuts Next Single From ‘MP2 Darkness’

“Carousel,” the second single from Oscar Urbina’s forthcoming free mixtape MP2: Darkness, was debuted last week exclusively at Hot 97’s DJ Enuff’s website here.

Creative designer Kevin Hackett handcrafted the cover art for the single “Carousel.” You can see the artwork below.





The single details the trials that come along the way on the never-ending pursuit of happiness. Oscar and Mogli discuss their individual struggles related to seeing hard work manifest into success.



MP2: Darkness is set to release on April 11 as a free mixtape. Follow Oscar Urbina and Mogli the Iceburg on twitter to keep up with news related to both of their forthcoming albums.