IN THE STUDIO:
  • search
Home
Music News

Oscar Urbina Releases First Single from ‘MP2 Darkness’

​Oscar Urbina Releases First Single from 'MP2: Darkness'

   

Posted: March 10, 2017, 6:00 PM | Category: General
 Artist Tags: Oscar Urbina
Source: From Staff Reports JG

Christian Music News, New Christian Music News Respected Miami-based Oscar Urbina eloquently challenges the learning standards set for students in his latest single, “Teacher Chronicles.” This single premiered March 7 on Rapzilla and offers a preview of the upcoming mixtape Molly Pitcher 2: Darkness
 
RELATED: Oscar Urbina Preps Release of ‘Molly Pitcher 2: Darkness’

In the song, Urbina suggests that classroom curriculum incorporate life skills that address bullying, developing integrity and religion to better engage and prepare students. He possesses a wealth of insight on the subject, serving both as an emcee and an eighth-grade teacher at Opa-locka’s Northwest Christian Academy in Miami-Dade County. His experiences as both a student and instructor inspired the track. Urbina states, “While being educated in school, I realized I wanted to educate in schools. Now, I realize it’s the schools that need education.” An accompanying music video filmed in Urbina’s classroom will drop in the upcoming weeks.
 
MP2: Darkness will be a follow-up to Molly Pitcher, released in July 2016. The mixtape series is influenced by the story of Mary Ludwig, a folklore heroine who brought soldiers pitchers of water to combat heat exhaustion during the American Revolution’s Battle of Monmouth. Urbina strives to use his music as a platform to impact listeners on a similar grand scale.
 

More Christian Music News Headlines View All News Add News
ADVERTISEMENT
​Oscar Urbina Releases First Single from ‘MP2: Darkness’
 Friday, March 10, 2017
Greg Sykes Releases ‘Reverse’ March 10
 Thursday, March 09, 2017
Gaither Music Group Gives the World a Smile This Week with Top-Selling Videos
 Thursday, March 09, 2017
North Point InsideOut to Release New EP ‘Nothing Ordinary’ April 7th
 Thursday, March 09, 2017
Ivan Parker Returns to Top 5 of Billboard Video Chart
 Thursday, March 09, 2017
Joey Feek’s Solo Debut ‘If Not For You’ To Release April 7
 Thursday, March 09, 2017
​Bizzle Expands the Reach of GOM through Patron Support Model
 Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Hip Hop Label Reflection Music Group (RMG) Launches New Division
 Wednesday, March 08, 2017
​PledgeMusic for Celebratory Tribute to Rich Mullins Goes Live
 Wednesday, March 08, 2017
View All News

Contact Us

KXOJ Radio
2448 E. 81st Suite 5500
Tulsa, Ok 74137
(918) 492-2660 (office)
(918) 460-KXOJ (studio)
(918) 512-1009 (text)
email: kxoj@kxoj.com

KXOJ on Youtube

kxoj
kxoj
Christian radio station at 94.1FM in Tulsa, OK
  • 321 Posts
  • 1,251 Followers
  • 107 Following