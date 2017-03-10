​Oscar Urbina Releases First Single from ‘MP2: Darkness’

Respected Miami-based Oscar Urbina eloquently challenges the learning standards set for students in his latest single, “Teacher Chronicles.” This single premiered March 7 on Rapzilla and offers a preview of the upcoming mixtape Molly Pitcher 2: Darkness.



In the song, Urbina suggests that classroom curriculum incorporate life skills that address bullying, developing integrity and religion to better engage and prepare students. He possesses a wealth of insight on the subject, serving both as an emcee and an eighth-grade teacher at Opa-locka’s Northwest Christian Academy in Miami-Dade County. His experiences as both a student and instructor inspired the track. Urbina states, “While being educated in school, I realized I wanted to educate in schools. Now, I realize it’s the schools that need education.” An accompanying music video filmed in Urbina’s classroom will drop in the upcoming weeks.



MP2: Darkness will be a follow-up to Molly Pitcher, released in July 2016. The mixtape series is influenced by the story of Mary Ludwig, a folklore heroine who brought soldiers pitchers of water to combat heat exhaustion during the American Revolution’s Battle of Monmouth. Urbina strives to use his music as a platform to impact listeners on a similar grand scale.

