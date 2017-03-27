Oscar Urbina Releases First Video From ‘MP2 Darkness’

On March 22, Oscar Urbina teamed up with HipHopDX to premiere the video for “Teacher Chronicles.”

The single is number 12 of 14 total tracks represented on MP2: Darkness, set to release on April 7. The video is being added to ROKU TV’s AnthiumTV rotation, increasing exposure of the overall incredible project Urbina has handcrafted .



Watch the music video below.



[embedded content]

The Miami-based Christian hip-hop artist doubles as an eighth grade teacher, and he used his actual classroom as the main set to create the video. On the song, Urbina argues that curriculum should incorporate life skills that address bullying, developing integrity and religion. The music video, filmed at Northwest Christian Academy in Opa-locka in Miami-Dade County, is centered around a student who has fallen asleep in Urbina’s class. Urbina explains, “As a student dreams, he envisions an interaction with his teacher in a different light. The teacher reveals to him the secret flaws of the profession that he has devoted his life to.”



The video was shot and directed by Pablo Rene of Renevisuals. Fans can download “Teacher Chronicles” for free off the soon-to-be released mixtape on SoundCloud here.



Stay in-tune with information related to the upcoming release by following Urbina on twitter.

