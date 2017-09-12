Out of the Dust Appears on Fox News Channel’s Fox411

Husband-and-wife duo Out of the Dust, comprised of Chris and Stephanie Teague, sat down last week with Fox News Channel’s Fox411 for an exclusive interview which was released today. FoxNews.com is also hosting today’s World Premiere of their brand new “How To Love” music video. Watch the exclusive Fox News interview and music video premiere here.

Out of the Dust released their self-titled national debut album in March, which was quickly followed by the just-released Deluxe Edition – both via Discovery House Music. The songs on Out of the Dust were birthed from a difficult and raw time in their lives, including a separation, divorce, and remarriage to each other.

Their story of downfall, heartbreak, and miraculous redemption is woven deep into the fabric of their music. After growing up in church and marrying young, like so many young men, Chris slowly and quietly lost all faith in God during college. Even while slipping deeper into drugs and every other whim of his heart, he secretly managed an alter ego for years around church friends, family, and even Stephanie. After three-and-a-half years of marriage, Chris blindsided Stephanie when he filed for divorce.

Chris walked away from God, friends, and everything he had built with Stephanie. What happened next can only be called a miracle. “God used [my] broken heart to move in and begin to show up in ways that I couldn’t deny and he told me to pursue Stephanie again,” Chris told Fox News.

Incredibly, in just over a year, God mended their hearts, restored their marriage, and still continues to breathe new life into their story today.



“We realized we have a story, something that we feel responsible to tell, something we feel like we have to tell, to give people hope for what they’re going through,” Stephanie said.

Chris and Stephanie’s amazing story carries a message of restoration that is artistically delivered in their music–a mix of indie, folk, and pop styles that is stirring, thoughtful, and uniquely their own. Their influences range from the intricate lyricism and ambience of Fleet Foxes to the fun, quirky melodies of Ingrid Michaelson and the skillful, acoustic arrangements of John Mayer. Out of the Dust is a vulnerable portrait of the brokenness and uncertainty found in the human experience, yet it offers hope and redemption to an aching world. The album features sweeping arrangements of strings and instrumentation from skilled producers Joe Causey (Colony House, Jenny & Tyler) and Kyle Cummings.

Out of the Dust spent the summer on the road, performing in over 30 cities on their “Can We Come Over” Summer House Tour in association with Food for the Hungry. They’ve also been added to Family Life’s popular Love Like You Mean It Cruise in early 2018, which is already sold out.

The duo has had extensive media coverage since the launch of their album, including last month’s appearance on the long-running daytime talk show The 700 Club. Watch their story here.

For more information, visit the official website at www.outofthedustmusic.com.