Outcry Tour Announces Summer Lineup and Cities

In a series of Instagram posts yesterday, Outcry Tour announced the lineup for their summer 2017 string of shows.

“We promised huge announcements today…and what better way to kick them off than announcing that Bethel Music is joining us again for our next #OUTCRYTour?! Cannot wait to have them out with us,” they shared. Followed by the announcement of Chad Veach as the speaker for the tour, they wrote “Chad Veach is one of the most anointed and truth-speaking pastors that we have had the pleasure of having on OUTCRY and we are blessed to say that he will be back out with us this year!”

In their next announcement of Lauren Daigle as a returning artist, the tour shared their appreciation for Lauren, saying “She is out on our Spring #OUTCRYTour right now, and even better she is going to[…]