Owl City Announces New Album

Owl City fans have been seeing enigmatic posts from the artist for some time, with several hints at writing and creating new music. Many have been eager for the announcement of a new album, and yesterday Adam Young (a.k.a. Owl City) finally made that long-awaited announcement.

“About a year ago, I started working on a new Owl City album.” Adam shared on his social media. “I found myself writing about the magic of life…the amazing people I’ve met and the places that I’ve seen.”

“I started writing these autobiographical songs and it felt like I was watching my own movie.” He described in a video announcement about the new record. “With every song I wrote, it was like watching a scene or highlight of my life.”



The new 18 track album entitled Cinematic is set to release June 1, 2018. Additionally, between now and the release date, several songs from the album will be released via three separate EPs appropriately dubbed “Reels.” Each Reel will contain three songs.

The album will be more autobiographical than Owl City’s previous works, focusing primarily on his life experiences and those who have shaped and affected him along the way. Starting this Friday, those who preorder Cinematic will receive a copy of “All My Friends,” the first song from Reel 1. The preorder also gives purchasers instant access to each Reel as they are released.

“Basically, if you preorder Cinematic, it’s like you’re buying a ticket to all things Owl City over the next eight months.” Young described in his announcement video. “I’m so thrilled to be able to share some scenes from my life movie with you, and I can’t tell you how much I appreciate you joining me for this new adventure.”

Follow Owl City on Facebook here for continued updates as we move toward the release of new music.