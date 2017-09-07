P.O.D. Launches Headlining Soundboy Killaz Tour

Fresh off their premiere of their new single, P.O.D. (Payable On Death) is setting out on their fall headlining tour, the Soundboy Killaz Tour.

The Soundboy Killaz tour kicks off Wednesday, September 6 in Baltimore, Maryland and will hit 17 towns across America, culminating September 24 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Fans of the Christian metal group will have the opportunity to catch them on tour with special guests Alien Ant Farm, Powerflo and Fire From the Gods.

The tour is named after the fiery new single P.O.D. released in August, “Soundboy Killa,” their first new music since their ninth studio album The Awakening in 2015. You can watch the official lyric video below.



[embedded content]

Since being formed in 1992 in San Diego, P.O.D. has been delivering crossover metal hits such as “Youth of the Nation” and “Boom” that appeal to both the Christian and mainstream market. For tour dates and ticket information, check out the band’s official website at payableondeath.com/tour.