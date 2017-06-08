Paper Lights Launches National Parks Recording Project

Paper Lights has launched a unique recording project, inspired by and created in United States National Parks. The band has launched a kickstarter here to cover some essential ground level costs.

The ambient pop group members sold their personal vehicles and bought a Sprinter van to serve as their home and recording studio on the road. “Every step of this process has been a challenge, from selling most of our music gear to purchase a livable sprinter van, to securing sponsors for gear and equipment, to the now very expensive repairs we’ve had to make to keep the van running safely,” the band shared on the kickstarter page. “Our journey through the parks began in February and then picked up again on May 24th. We are now spending the month of June finishing up our ambitious goal which we hope will include visiting a total of 13[…]