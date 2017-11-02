Paul Baloche Releases Holiday Album ‘For Unto Us Christmas Worship Live From London’

Renowned worship leader and Dove Award winning songwriter Paul Baloche releases For Unto Us: Christmas Worship Live From London to a global audience November 10 with a pre-sale beginning Nov. 3. The album, which was recorded at Trinity Broadcasting UK, follows Baloche’s critically acclaimed Christmas Worship studio projects, combining traditional carols with celebratory modern worship.

A worship pastor for over 20 years, Baloche created these unique arrangements to serve both worship teams and individual listeners, focusing them on the Christ of Christmas throughout the “busyness” of the holidays. The resulting songs create an environment familiar to both congregants and visitors during holiday services.

“While we love the content of traditional Christmas songs, they rarely facilitate a vertical expression of worship towards the Lord,” explains Baloche, writer of worship standards “Open The Eyes Of My Heart,” “Your Name” and “A New Hallelujah.” “The idea behind the Christmas Worship projects has been to combine the carols we enjoy with modern worship choruses that encourage worship all throughout the season.”

“With For Unto Us, I wanted to offer a live version of favorites from my previous albums along with the song ‘Peace On Earth’,” he continues. “These songs, performed in a live setting, demonstrate the accessiblility to worship teams of all sizes, providing them with options that fit a variety of Advent service needs.”

The 10-track album seamlessly melds classic Christmas hymnody from composers such as Charles Wesley, Felix Mendelssohn and Isaac Watts with the writing of Baloche and other contemporary writers including Brenton Brown, Jason Ingram and Kathryn Scott.

Baloche will share these songs and others during his “Christmas Worship Tour,” which kicks off December 5 in Albany, New York. Additional dates include concerts in Connecticut, Vermont, Maine, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Ohio. Baloche also travels to Seattle, Washington, to lead worship and teach at Christian Musician Summit Nov. 3-4. Event details, along with information on Baloche’s popular “LeadWorship Workshops,” are available at http://www.leadworship.com. Worship resources related to his Christmas Worship songs can be found at WeAreWorship.com and through Integrity’s ministry partners including PraiseCharts and MultiTracks.