Paul Baloche – ‘Ultimate Collection’

CCM Magazine says “Ultimate Collection celebrates Paul Baloche‘s long impact on worship music, including favorites like ‘Open The Eyes Of My Heart’ and ‘Our God Saves!’” and “An excellent compilation of Paul Baloche’s breadth & impact through 30 years of writing, performing, & teaching…” | READ full review at CCMmagazine.com

Summary | Integrity Music‘s Ultimate Collection brings together the favorite creations of renown worship leader Paul Baloche—making so many classic songs of the Church and personal worship easily accessible!

