Phinehas Announces New Music Dropping 11/17/2017

Hard rock band Phinehas has announced that a new album will be released on November 17, 2017 on their official Facebook page.

Dark Flag will be the first release for Phinehas since signing with Solid State earlier this month. In addition to announcing the street date of new music, Phinehas also launched the preorder for the record and shared a preview through sharing the title track. “Dark Flag” was premiered as a lyric video on the pre-order website. You can watch the video below.



[embedded content]

Phinehas is a Christian metal band formed in 2001 with the purpose of bringing the hope of Jesus to the hopeless and rejected. You can keep up to date with the latest from Phinehas by following them on Facebook and Twitter, or at their official website.