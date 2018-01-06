IN THE STUDIO:
Pics – Danny Gokey

In support of his latest release, Rise (buy), Danny Gokey brings the Rise Out Of The Dark Tour to Richmond, Virginia. The American Idol favorite and established performer in his own right has one of the richest voices in soulful pop today, alongside a hopeful message relating to Sophia’s Heart Foundation. Check out the full story at SophiasHeart.org. (Photos: Annette Holloway Photography)

Danny Gokey, CCM Magazine - image

