Pics – Jordan Feliz

Photo gallery exclusive to CCMmagazine.com, CLICK HERE to view | Singer-songwriter Jordan Feliz continues to be the ultimate road warrior spreading the word about his latest single “Witness” (buy single) from his upcoming March album on Centricity Music. Here he is on a variety of venues, including a Piper single-prop plane on his way to South Dakota, making the radio rounds in Minnesota, performing in Pennsylvania and making his mark on the Dove Awards in Tennessee! -Andy Argyrakis for CCM Magazine