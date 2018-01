NOTE: To see large images, select them from the slider above.

Catch another look from the Richmond round of the Rise Out Of The Dark Tour, this time featuring Canadian pop/rockers Love & The Outcome. The husband-wife duo last dropped their sophomore project, These Are The Days (buy), and continue to share its contagious tunes on the road. Get some additional glimpses here. (Photos: Annette Holloway Photography)

