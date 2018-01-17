Pics – Marty Stuart

Photo gallery exclusive to CCMmagazine.com, CLICK HERE to view | Ever since he made a major solo splash following time in Johnny Cash’s band, Marty Stuart has blurred the lines between country, Americana, southern gospel, bluegrass, and rockabilly. His final tour date for 2017 just so happened to be at the sold out Old Town School Of Folk Music in Chicago where the veteran and His Fabulous Superlatives performed a cross-section of previous material right up through their latest offering Way Out West (buy). And for those seeking specifically the faith side of this talented troupe, don’t miss The Gospel Music Of Marty Stuart (from the Gaither Gospel Series—buy), the second disc of Saturday Night/Sunday Morning (buy) and Soul’s Chapel (buy).