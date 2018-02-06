Pics – The Temptations’ Dennis Edwards

Photo gallery exclusive to CCMmagazine.com, CLICK HERE to view | Just two days shy of his 75th birthday, the world lost the legendary Dennis Edwards (pictured at the historic Chicago Theatre), a longtime lead singer for The Temptations whose deeply soulful, gospel-infused voice can be heard on classics such as “Papa Was A Rollin’ Stone,” “Ball Of Confusion (That’s What The World Is Today)” and “Cloud Nine” (the first-ever GRAMMY Award winner for the entire Motown record label!) Below, watch this insightful interview with Fox 2 St. Louis, which chronicles the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s local ties, lengthy career, redemption from drugs and reconnecting with his church roots. And for those looking to relive his main musical memories, there’s always the extensive box set Emperors Of Soul, along with the spiritually-themed sounds from The Temptations Christmas Card (buy) and Give Love At Christmas (buy). – Andy Argyrakis for CCM Magazine

[embedded content]