Pics – Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Photo gallery exclusive to CCMmagazine.com, CLICK HERE to view | For its annual winter trek, Trans-Siberian Orchestra once again pulled out all the stops when it came to eye-popping production, though the massive band’s front to back performance of the TV special turned album The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve (among many other selections—buy album) was also filled with a touching tribute to founding producer, composer and lyricist Paul O’Neill (who passed away in 2017), many reminders about the reason for the season, ambitious symphonic rock originals and an overarching theme that “no matter where you are in life, it’s never too late.”