Photo gallery exclusive to CCMmagazine.com, CLICK HERE to view | Winterfest at Liberty University was about as star-studded as it gets when it comes to Christian music, starting with (deep breath) one of the last pre-hiatus Switchfoot shows, Crowder, Hollyn and Liberty Collective on opening night, followed by Skillet, Andy Mineo, Zach Williams, Ryan Stevenson and Humble Tip for the finale! – Andy Argyrakis for CCM Magazine