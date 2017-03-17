Planetshakers Band Releases New EP Leading Up to Live Recording

For centuries, words and instruments have painted pictures of adoration to God that have echoed off the walls of cathedrals and filled the air of secret home churches. Yet, much like the people singing those sacred lyrics, the idea of worship and its musical sound have been on a journey.

Over the past 20 years, Integrity Music recording artist Planetshakers Band has been forging new frontiers, pushing the boundaries of what modern worship sounds and looks like, and they have found a unique voice for conveying praise and love to God. Building on a legacy of innovation, their textural approach has resonated with a global audience, packing out arenas around the world. With the March 17 release of their new EP, Legacy Part 1 Alive Again, recorded in Manila, Philippines and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, they expand their[…]