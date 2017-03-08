PledgeMusic for Celebratory Tribute to Rich Mullins Goes Live

A special Rich Mullins memorial tribute project titled Be God’s is being planned and funded through PledgeMusic, and you can contribute early to ensure you get to be a part of it.

This September will mark 20 years since Christian music lost one of its most famous forefathers to a tragic car accident. The music of Rich Mullins inspired a generation of both performers and listeners alike.

The project will be a double album, complete with a special coffee-tabled sized commemorative book. The book will contain never-before-seen photography. The double album will feature recently unearthed demos of never-before-heard music, as well as a tribute album of Rich Mullins favorites performed by those who knew and worked with him. There will also be a short documentary produced with a soundtrack performed by Michael W. Smith, and even an option for a trip to Ireland to visit sites Mullins favored. Even more options await those who are financially able to pledge at some of the higher tiers.

With 55 days left, the project is already almost at 50% funding. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this historical tribute to one of CCM’s most legendary artists. You can pledge through the campaign’s PledgeMusic page.