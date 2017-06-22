Producer/Songwriter Bernie Herms Named BMI Christian Music Songwriter of the Year

Acclaimed producer and prolific songwriter Bernie Herms received the BMI Christian Music Songwriter of the Year Award at last night’s BMI Christian Music Awards, the top honor of the night and another victory for Herms who won a GRAMMY® for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song earlier this year. He also received four BMI Song Awards for “Christ In Me,” “Just Be Held,” “Thy Will” and “Tell Your Heart To Beat Again.”

Herms said of the evening, “It’s such an incredible honor to be recognized in this way among my colleagues and friends. I love being a part of this beautiful music community and I’m thankful for BMI’s tireless work on our behalf.”

Originally from Canada and currently residing in Nashville, Bernie Herms is an award-winning producer and songwriter who has worked with artists such as Josh Groban, Andrea Bocelli, Selena Gomez, Kelly Clarkson, Natalie Grant, Casting Crowns, Hillary Scott (of Lady Antebellum), Barbra Streisand, Danny Gokey, David Foster, Brad Paisley, Steven Curtis Chapman, Amy Grant, Jeremy Camp, Matt Redman and many more.

His stratospheric production and songwriting career includes highlights such as 30 #1s in the U.S. and many multinational #1 hits, 8 GMA Dove Awards, including Producer of the Year (2009 & 2016), and Song of the Year. He has multiple GRAMMY® nominations and won the 2017 GRAMMY® for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for Hillary Scott‘s “Thy Will.”

Some of his recent projects include Hillary Scott’s GRAMMY-winning #1 single, “Thy Will” (14 consecutive weeks at #1), Barbra Streisand’s GRAMMY® nominated and #1 debuting album, Partners, Natalie Grant’s #1 debuting album, Be One, and Danny Gokey’s #1 debuting album, Rise. After the success of producing Josh Groban’s GRAMMY® nominated album, Stages, Bernie is back in the studio working on Groban’s next project.