Project 86 To Release Genre-Defying 10th Album

Orange county’s seminal post-hardcore rock champions Project 86, in celebration of their 20th year as a band, announce their 10th album release worldwide on December 5th, 2017. The Pledgemusic funded project highlights a lengthy career with an impressive, genre-defying milestone of ten songs, titled Sheep Among Wolves.

“How many bands make ten records?” Comments frontman and songwriter Andrew Schwab. “And how many bands can confidently say their later releases can even compete with their earlier material? We honestly believe these songs are strong enough to turn the ear of even the most apathetic listeners who still have a place in their hearts reserved for rock music.”

This is a lean, mean release that is all about memorable songwriting and contemplative lyricism. Whether you are a die-hard fan of Project 86, are casually acquainted, or are oblivious to one of the best-kept secrets in heavy music, Sheep Among Wolves is a record that will keep you listening, and most importantly, re-listening. Every song–and specifically, every chorus–is urgent, connective, and reactive. Is Project 86 post-hardcore? Metal? Rock? It doesn’t matter, because the band knows that at the end of the day it is only the songs that matter. And these songs really do matter.

“We would like to think we have always had our own sound. We don’t exactly fit with anything else out there because we have never tried to… we just want to write songs that heavy music fans can turn up loud and scream along to at our shows,” Schwab states.

The first single from the album, “MHS,” a crushing exercise of justice, will be impacting rock and active rock formats in mid-fall. Pre-order the album via the band’s Pledgemusic page at pledgemusic.com/project86 and get an immediate download of their pledger-only, 5-song Influence EP, which includes the band’s cover of the Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage.” You can also listen to eight songs from the record before the general public release on December 5.