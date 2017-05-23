​Propaganda Reveals Details of Next Album

|
As with all of Humble Beast’s music offerings, Crooked will be available as a free download on their site as of June 30. However, fans who wish to financially support the movement will be treated to bonus tracks and instant grat tracks.
A physical copy of Crooked as well as a vinyl double disc version will be available on the official release date at humblebeast.com. A brand new line of Propaganda-inspired Humble Beast merchandise will also be available on the site, complementing the release.
Propaganda has been inspiring the masses through hip-hop culture and spoken word mastery for the past 15 years, beginning with the iconic hip-hop group Tunnel Rats. You can follow the movement at humblebeast.com or keep up with Propaganda himself on twitter, facebook and instagram.
