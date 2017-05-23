IN THE STUDIO:
Propaganda Reveals Details of Next Album

Posted: May 23, 2017, 6:00 PM | Category: New Releases
 Artist Tags: Propaganda
Source: From Staff Reports JG
Christian Music News, New Christian Music News On May 19, Humble Beast artist Propaganda announced his next project Crooked, currently available for official pre-order via iTunes. You can pre-order the project here.

As with all of Humble Beast’s music offerings, Crooked will be available as a free download on their site as of June 30. However, fans who wish to financially support the movement will be treated to bonus tracks and instant grat tracks. 
 
A physical copy of Crooked as well as a vinyl double disc version will be available on the official release date at humblebeast.com. A brand new line of Propaganda-inspired Humble Beast merchandise will also be available on the site, complementing the release. 
 
Propaganda has been inspiring the masses through hip-hop culture and spoken word mastery for the past 15 years, beginning with the iconic hip-hop group Tunnel Rats. You can follow the movement at humblebeast.com or keep up with Propaganda himself on twitter, facebook and instagram

