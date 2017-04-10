Provident Music Group Celebrates Eight Nominations for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Provident Music Group celebrates eight nominations announced this morning for the “2017 Billboard Music Awards” honoring this year’s most successful artists. Provident Music Group’s nominees include multiple nominees Kirk Franklin of Fo Yo Soul Recordings/RCA Records and Travis Greene of RCA Inspiration along with Casting Crowns of Beach Streat/Reunion Records and Zach Williams of Essential Records.

The awards will broadcast LIVE from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 21 at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on ABC. The Billboard Music Awards nominees are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital songs sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement. These measurements are tracked year-round by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music and Next Big Sound. The awards are based on the reporting period of March 18, 2016 through March 16, 2017. Since 1940, the Billboard charts have been the go-to guide for ranking the popularity of songs and albums, and are the ultimate measure of success in music.