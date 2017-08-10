Provident Music Group Receives 25 GMA Dove Awards Nominations

The Provident Music Group family of artists, labels, songwriters and publishers are pleased to announce they received 25 GMA Dove Award nominations. All nominees were announced today via Facebook Live for the 48th Annual GMA Dove Awards, which will be held on Tuesday, October 17 in Nashville, TN at Lipscomb University’s Allen Arena. TBN will air the awards on October 22.

The top Provident Music Group nominees are Zach Williams with five nominations (Song of the Year, New Artist, Pop/Contemporary Album, Contemporary Christian Artist, Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song) and Kirk Franklin with four (Songwriter of the Year, Gospel Artist, Contemporary Gospel/Urban Recorded Song, Contemporary Gospel/Urban Album for producer). Both Fred Hammond and Casting Crowns received two nods, as did songwriters Jonathan Smith and Mia Fieldes. Below is a complete list of all Provident[…]