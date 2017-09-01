Random Hero Releases Lyric Video for ‘Impossible’

Random Hero has released a new lyric video for “Impossible,” their current single at mainstream rock radio. You can watch the lyric video below.

“Impossible” went for ads at mainstream rock radio two weeks ago. In addition to quickly becoming one of the most-added singles of the past week, “Impossible” also broke into the top 100. You can call and request “Impossible” now at your local rock station.

The momentum of “Impossible” follows up the success of Christian rock single “Mirror Mirror,” which has held a steady position high on the charts for the majority of this year. Both songs are from Random Hero’s dual EP release The Covering, which dropped on March 3. The full year for Random Hero has also included a stint on City Rockfest and later Summer Rockfest, two of the largest tours in Christian rock this[…]