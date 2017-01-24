Random Hero Releases New Song Mirror Mirror

Random Hero has released a new song and lyric video, titled “Mirror Mirror.” The song is the first release from their upcoming double EP release, funded through PledgeMusic.

“Mirror Mirror” offers fans a preview of what they can expect from the dual EPs, The Gift & the Curse and The Light & The Covering. The EPs were entirely fan-funded, with the campaign exceeding its goal. The projects follow up Oceans of Change, which released in 2014. You can hear the new song and watch the lyric video below.



[embedded content]

“Mirror Mirror” was also heard on the road last year as Random Hero toured in support of RED’s End of Silence 10th Anniversary Tour. The song has released just a few weeks before Random Hero joins City Rockfest, the largest all-rock tour in the Christian market. Random Hero will be serving as support for Disciple, Seventh Day Slumber, Project 86 and Spoken.

To keep up with Random Hero’s tour dates and updates as they prepare to release new music, you can follow them on facebook, twitter and instagram.