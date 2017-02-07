Random Hero Reveals Cover and Launches Preorder for ‘The Covering’

Christian rock group Random Hero has unveiled the cover of their upcoming album The Covering alongside a digital preorder, which launched this afternoon. You can preorder the album here.

The Covering will be available digitally on March 3. The project was successfully funded through a PledgeMusic campaign, with fans who preordered through that platform gaining special access to the album’s development. Those who missed the PledgeMusic campaign now have another preorder option through bandcamp.

Random Hero’s lead single from The Covering, “Mirror Mirror,” has already seen strong response, promising that fans’ three year wait for a new album from the Colorado-based rock band will be worth it.

You can see Random Hero on the road this Spring with Disciple and Seventh Day Slumber on the annual City Rockfest Tour; access a full list of dates here. To keep up with Random Hero approaching the album release, visit them on facebook, twitter and instagram.