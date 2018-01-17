IN THE STUDIO:
Rapture Ruckus – ‘Ignition’

CCM Magazine says, “Ignition soars with added musical and lyrical depth, and “Grit and pop, rock and hip hop—incorporating everything we already love about Rapture Ruckus…” | READ full review at CCMmagazine.com

Rapture Ruckus, CCM Magazine - imageSummary | Making a name for himself with his youth-group and summer festival favorite live shows, Rapture Ruckus front man Brad Dring leads the band back with this latest EP Ignition, which is actually inspired by and for a novel that bears the same name (buy). If you like electronic sounds of Family Force 5 and the whimsical musings of Relient K, you’ll love this new offering from Dring  & Co.!   

