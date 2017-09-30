Rawsrvnt Makes Waves in the Sports World

The title track from Rawsrvnt’s Shut it Down EP was recently showcased in conjunction with the Miami Dolphins organization during live games and every Sunday as the theme music for their “Dolphins Weekly” broadcast.



The track features Pyrexx, and was released with the EP in May of 2017. Check out a snippet of “Shut it Down” below:



[embedded content]

“There Go That Man” featuring Lil’ Raskull off the same EP was also used during this year’s National Basketball Association (NBA) Draft Preview broadcast. You can watch that broadcast here.



Rawsrvnt is no stranger to lending his fast tempo tracks to professional athletes and broadcasts in major professional sports over the years. The title track from his 2015 album Game Changer was used by the Miami Dolphins previously, and “On Fire” featuring Richie Righteous was used back in 2012 as NASCAR driver Michael McDowell’s introduction music. He even took his lyrical, adrenaline-infused skills global as the Calgary Stampeders from the Canadian Football League (CFL) requested “All In” featuring Pettidee and Teron Carter as motivational music at home games this season. It fits in with Rawsrvnt’s goal of using a relevant tool to help spread the Gospel worldwide.

For more information related to Rawsrvnt, check out his personal website here or find him on Facebook and Twitter.