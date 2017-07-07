RCA Inspiration and Provident Music Group Announce Relaunch of Iconic Label Verity Records

RCA Inspiration and Provident Music Group celebrate the relaunch of Verity Records, reviving the iconic label that has been a modern standard-bearer in Gospel for almost two decades! Reintroducing Verity, kicked off by the newly-launched single “Close” from Gospel icon Marvin Sapp, excitement is buzzing high among artists, the industry, and fans about the return of the beloved brand. Verity Records will be operated under Provident Music Group.

Continuing to shine a spotlight on the timeless inspirational music that’s impacted countless millions worldwide, Verity is home to a vast catalog that shaped a signature legacy in the Gospel landscape, featuring a history-making slate of releases from contemporary superstars and pioneering acts such as Marvin Sapp, Fred Hammond, Yolanda Adams, John P. Kee, Vickie Winans, Richard Smallwood, Kirk Franklin, among others from the 1990’s to 2013. Highlighting this prolific trove of music, Verity is sparking ongoing inspiration for[…]