RCA Inspiration Celebrates #1s on the Gospel Charts

RCA Inspiration celebrates multiple #1s on the Gospel charts this week, as Verity’s Marvin Sapp makes another chart-topping debut with his 11th solo album CLOSE, and Le’Andria tops the charts again with her hit song “Better Days.” Creating songs of hope and comfort, the two vocal powerhouses deliver unforgettable sounds and moving messages to reach listeners everywhere on their acclaimed projects.

Released on September 29th, Marvin Sapp’s new album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Gospel Albums Chart this week, marking his fifth consecutive #1 debut on that chart. The CLOSE album also debuted at #1 on the Gospel Total Consumption Chart. Le’Andria’s hit song “Better Days” remains #1 on Billboard’s Gospel Digital Song Sales Chart for the second consecutive week, and the song is also featured on the GREENLEAF SOUNDTRACK: VOLUME 2. Le’Andria’s latest solo album BIGGER THAN ME, is also out now.