RCA Inspiration Garners Top Gospel Nominations for 2017 Billboard Music Awards

RCA Inspiration celebrates multiple nominations across all top Gospel categories for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, with six total nominations for chart-toppers Kirk Franklin (Fo Yo Soul/RCA) and Travis Greene. With Billboard Music Awards nominations culled from numerous measurements tracked by Billboard and its data partners, Franklin and Greene garner three nominations each, across all three Gospel categories for Top Gospel Artist, Top Gospel Album, and Top Gospel Song.

Returning winner Kirk Franklin, who topped numerous Billboard “Year-End” Gospel charts for 2016, continues to be a trailblazing force with his GRAMMY®-winning #1 album Losing My Religion and #1 song “Wanna Be Happy?” nominated for Top Gospel Album and Top Gospel Song.

Returning nominee Travis Greene, who recently celebrated multiple top honors at the Stellar Awards, continues to rise with[…]

