RCA Inspiration Receives 9 Nominations for 2017 GMA Dove Awards

RCA Inspiration is elated to receive 9 nominations for the upcoming 48th Annual GMA Dove Awards, with hit releases from five artists being recognized in six categories among the nominations unveiled today. A celebration of every style of Christian/Gospel music under one roof, this year’s GMA Dove Awards nominations honor the outstanding work from chart-toppers Kirk Franklin (Fo Yo Soul/RCA), Travis Greene, Fred Hammond, Donnie McClurkin, and William Murphy spanning Contemporary Gospel, Traditional Gospel, and Urban Worship categories, as well as top categories including a Songwriter of the Year nomination and two nods for Gospel Artist of the Year. Additionally, Franklin receives a nomination in Contemporary Gospel/Urban Album of the Year as a producer on Tamela Mann’s project.

Phil Thornton, SVP and General Manager of RCA Inspiration says: “We are honored to celebrate this year’s nominations for the Dove Awards. Congratulations to all the nominees and your incredible music that continues to inspire us all!”



Below is the full list of RCA Inspiration’s GMA Dove Award nominations by artist. The 48th Annual GMA Dove Awards will be taped Tuesday, October 17, 2017 in Nashville, TN.



RCA Records / RCA Inspiration 2017 GMA Dove Award nominations:



Kirk Franklin (Fo Yo Soul Recordings/RCA Records)

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

GOSPEL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

CONTEMPORARY GOSPEL/URBAN RECORDED SONG OF THE YEAR — “My World Needs You” (Single)

CONTEMPORARY GOSPEL/URBAN ALBUM OF THE YEAR (as producer) — One Way (Tamela Mann) (with Co-Producers Tamela Mann, David Mann, Myron Butler, Timbaland, Eric Dawkins, King Logan, Shaun Martin)



Travis Greene (RCA Inspiration)

GOSPEL ARTIST OF THE YEAR



Fred Hammond (RCA Inspiration)

CONTEMPORARY GOSPEL/URBAN RECORDED SONG OF THE YEAR — “Father Jesus Spirit” (Single)

CONTEMPORARY GOSPEL/URBAN ALBUM OF THE YEAR — Worship Journal Live



Donnie McClurkin (RCA Inspiration)

TRADITIONAL GOSPEL ALBUM OF THE YEAR — The Journey (Live)



William Murphy (RCA Inspiration)

URBAN WORSHIP RECORDED SONG OF THE YEAR — “Everlasting God” (Single)

CONTEMPORARY GOSPEL/URBAN ALBUM OF THE YEAR — Demonstrate