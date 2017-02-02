Reach Records Signs Aha Gazelle

Aha Gazelle has announced that he has signed with Christian Hip Hop genre-leader Reach Records.

Yesterday, Aha Gazelle published his first formal interview with Louisiana legend Bay Bay the Ambassador, filmed on the campus of Grambling State University (Aha’s Alma mater). During the 10 minute video, Aha announces his recent signing with Reach Records and some of the logistics as terms were settled with Reach’s Ben Washer and Lecrae Moore. You can watch the entire interview below.



[embedded content]

During the interview with Bay Bay, Aha shared “we had offers, we had people hit us up, met some people, shook some hands. But I’m proud to announce we felt like the best situation was with Reach Records.”

Aha joins the Reach Records roster as the seventh member alongside current artists Lecrae, Trip Lee, Tedashii, KB, Andy Mineo and GAWVI.

Born William G. Fields, Aha represents the complete artist, with skills in writing, producing, singing and rapping. The moniker Aha Gazelle serves as an alter ego of sorts for William, as several conversations are held between the two sides of himself throughout every project he has released.

Aha Gazelle has made several past projects available as a free download since 2012 including #TeamGMG (2012), Green Beans and Tuna (2014), Beemo and I (2014), Beemo and I 2 (2015) and Free Barabbas (2015).

Aha’s first commercial release, Trilliam, blessed his fans last August. The Trilliam EP may be purchased here. He’s also been recently featured on tracks with Social Club Misfits, Skrip, Alex Faith and Ki’Shon Furlow.

You can connect with Aha on twitter, instagram, facebook or his main website http://ahagazelle.com.