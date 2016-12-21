Reba McEntire Inspires With New Album On February 3

Reba McEntire has never been one to “rest on her laurels” (Associated Press) and continues to prove that her strong work ethic couples well with passion as she prepares to release SING IT NOW: SONGS OF FAITH & HOPE on February 3, 2017. For an entertainer with an illustrious career that has elicited 35 No. 1 singles, over 56 million albums sold worldwide, prestigious industry awards, lead acting roles and brand endeavors, new is a rarity – yet an art form she has perfected.

From the set of her forthcoming music video for “Back To God,” Reba revealed details about her influences, upbringing and lifelong help from her guardian angels that lead to this collection. The double-disc project highlights traditional hymns of “faith” throughout the first 10 songs while more contemporary tracks of “hope” round out the back half.

“SING IT NOW was the perfect title for this album because the message and melody throughout the song connects the dots between the traditional hymns I grew up on and new music that has been uplifting for me in challenging times,” said Reba.



Reba let her heart and friends help guide the song selection, which includes the first tune she ever sang in public, “Jesus Loves Me,” a former Reba co-star’s suggestion of “Oh Happy Day” and an introduction from a close associate to “From The Inside Out.” Collaborating with Kelly Clarkson and Trisha Yearwood, “Softly and Tenderly” is available via http://smarturl.it/RebaSingItNow through the pre-order, giving fans a sense of the spirit with a new track each week leading up to the release. Special packages with autographed merchandise (CD, vinyl and framed print) as well as t-shirt and leather journal bundles are up now at Reba.com. Reba co-produced the album with Jay DeMarcus* of Rascal Flatts in his home studio and band leader/musical director Doug Sisemore.

“Music conjures up great memories and goes hand and hand with us McEntires,” said Reba. “Mama, Susie and Alice even came into the studio with me to record ‘I’ll Fly Away,’ all of us gathered around an old hymnal straight from the Chockie church.”

Reba will feature the new music and signature hits spanning four decades with her first-ever headline show at Nashville’s iconic Ryman Auditorium on February 15, 2017. Tickets are on sale at http://ryman.com/events/Reba.

SING IT NOW: SONGS OF FAITH & HOPE TRACK LIST

CD 1

1.Jesus Loves Me | Written by William Batchelder Bradbury | Arrangement by Reba McEntire

2. Oh, How I Love Jesus* | Written by Frederick Whitfield | Arrangement by Jay DeMarcus, Tim Akers

3. When The Roll Is Called Up Yonder| Written by James Milton Black | Arrangement by Reba McEntire, Catherine Marx, Doug Sisemore

4. Oh Happy Day* | Written by Edward Francis Rimbault | Arrangement by Jay DeMarcus, Tim Akers

5. Amazing Grace | Written by John Newton | Arrangement by Reba McEntire, Doug Sisemore

6. I’ll Fly Away | Written by Albert E. Brumley | Arrangement by Reba McEntire, Doug Sisemore

7. In The Garden / Wonderful Peace (Medley) (featuring The Isaacs)* | “In The Garden” written by Austin C. Miles | “Wonderful Peace” written by Warren D. Cornell | Medley Arrangement by Jay DeMarcus, Tim Akers

8. Swing Low Sweet Chariot / Swing Down Chariot (Medley) | Written by Wallace Willis | Arrangement by Reba McEntire, Doug Sisemore

9. How Great Thou Art | Written by Stuart K. Hine | Arrangement by Doug Sisemore

10.Softly And Tenderly (feat. Kelly Clarkson and Trisha Yearwood) | Written by Will Lamartine Thompson | Arrangement by Doug Sisemore

CD 2

1. Sing It Now* | Written by Michael Farren, Joseph Habedank, Tony Wood

2. Angels Singin’ | Written by Jessi Alexander, Sarah Buxton, Steve Moakler

3. God And My Girlfriends | Written by Patricia Conroy, Lisa Hentrich, Marcia Ramirez

4. Hallelujah, Amen | Written by Dave Barnes, Lucie Silvas, Jeremy Spillman

5. There Is A God* | Written by Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley

6. I Got The Lord On My Side | Written by Reba McEntire, Jackie McEntire

7. Back To God | Written by Dallas Davidson, Randy Houser

8. Angel On My Shoulder* | Written by Leigh Reynolds, Amber White, Philip White

9. From The Inside Out | Written by Amy Fletcher

10. Say A Prayer* | Written by Michael Dulaney, Jason Sellers, Neil Thrasher

11. HIDDEN TRACK (physical only): Jesus Loves Me (Reprise) | Written by William Batchelder Bradbury | Arrangement by Reba McEntire