Reba To Headline Second Show At Historic Ryman Auditorium On February 15

To fans it may seem Reba McEntire has done it all but on February 15 she will surprise them once more, adding a 2:30P matinee to the already sold-out 7:30P show at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium. A rarity for the venue, the dual performances also mark the multi-media entertainers first time to headline a concert there. Tickets go on sale tonight (1/26) at 6:00P CT through ryman.com and ticketmaster.com, available ONLINE ONLY.

In true Reba fashion, she broke the news directly while expressing her excitement and gratitude for fans. Everyone who attends one of these shows will receive a copy of SING IT NOW: SONGS OF FAITH & HOPE. Watch here.

Both sets will highlight selections from her forthcoming album, due out February 3 (Nash Icon Records and Capitol Christian Music Group). The double-disc collection features traditional hymns and contemporary tracks, in addition to collaborations with her sisters, mom, Kelly Clarkson and Trisha Yearwood. Audiences will also be treated to several of Reba’s signature hits.

Yesterday Reba premiered a new music video for the lead single “Back To God,” which quickly ascended to the No. 1 spot on iTunes Top Videos across all genres while the song continues to soar through the upper echelon of the Top Country Songs chart.



[embedded content]

Reba has become a household name with a luminous career that spans music, film, theater, television, philanthropy and retail. Earning prestigious awards for a multitude of milestones, Reba has remained grounded in her faith and attributes successes to her faith and friendships. As an iconic Superstar, she has earned 35 No. 1 singles, sold over 56 million albums worldwide and will return next month as part of the longest-running Country act in The Colosseum at Caesars’ history, REBA, BROOKS & DUNN: Together In Vegas. For tour dates and more, visit Reba.com.