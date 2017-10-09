Rebecca St. James In the Studio with For KING & COUNTRY

At the age of sixteen, Rebecca St. James became one of the biggest voices in Christian music in the ’90s, inspiring many young artists who would come after her. With a career spanning over a decade and nearly a dozen albums under her belt, it’s not surprising that the Australian artist, author, and actor decided to take an undefined hiatus after getting married in 2011. The last fans heard musically from the Christian pop icon was her 2011 worship album I Will Praise You. But is Rebecca slowly making a comeback into music?

Recently, Rebecca was featured on a recording of “Amazing Grace” along with her brothers Luke and Joel Smallbone, otherwise known as For King and Country. The song was part of a multi-artist compilation album entitled My Utmost for His Highest,[…]